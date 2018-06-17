Firefighters were called to battle a smoky house fire in east Erie Sunday night.

The fire broke out on Buffalo Rd. between Brandes St. and Gaskell Ave. just before 8 p.m.

Billowing smoke could be seen for blocks.

At first, witnesses believed two homes were involved. When firefighters attacked the fire, only one home was burning, but AJ's Barber Shop next door also suffered some damage.

The occupant was not inside when the fire broke out. We were told no one got hurt.

There is no official word on the cause, but sources tell Erie News Now a gas stove may have been on in the living room.