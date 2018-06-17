UPMC Hamot/ Erie SeaWolves team up to make a special Father's Day for new fathers
Erie News Now Andrew Hyman was at the hospital, as first time dad, Jacob Little, got a special delivery.
We start our story in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the McGee Women’s Hospital at UPMC Hamot.
NICU nurse, Jeanne Burns, is walking through the unit, with a special gift in hand.
And she's about to deliver it to first-time parents, Jacob, and Rebekah Little.
Little does Jacob know, he's in for a father's day surprise he will never forget.
Inside is a baseball, stamped with a father's day message, and a tiny footprint, from their newborn son, Levi.
"Especially how small the little foot is too.” Jacob said “You realize how small it is to the baseball there, it's just crazy."
Levi himself was a surprise. Born on June 8, he came into the world three months early
"27 weeks exactly, but, he's healthy and that's all we can ask for." Rebekah said
The Little's are just one of 15 families who received a ball. It was part of a spur of the moment idea from a NICU nurse, who contacted the Erie SeaWolves baseball team. A simple idea, which turned out to be a real knock out of the park.
"It was really an amazing experience to see the fathers looking at the baseball and seeing the little tiny footprints." said NICU nurse, Shawn Czerwinski
"He was so excited, he didn't see it coming, that's for sure." Rebekah said
"Yeah, very surprised." Jacob said
For now, Levi has to stay at Hamot for at least the next few months, while he continues to grow. And though Jacob and Rebekah would love nothing more than to take him home. They're even more excited for a potential future of taking him out to the ballgame.
"It’s very special, you know, looking forward to what's to come, and see as he grows up, and see what we can do together." Jacob said
In a message to Erie News Now, a spokesman for the SeaWolves said “The SeaWolves are honored to partner with UPMC Hamot this Father’s Day to create this very special family keepsake.”