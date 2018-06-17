

NICU nurse, Jeanne Burns, is walking through the unit, with a special gift in hand.



And she's about to deliver it to first-time parents, Jacob, and Rebekah Little.



Little does Jacob know, he's in for a father's day surprise he will never forget.



Inside is a baseball, stamped with a father's day message, and a tiny footprint, from their newborn son, Levi.





"Especially how small the little foot is too.” Jacob said “You realize how small it is to the baseball there, it's just crazy."



Levi himself was a surprise. Born on June 8, he came into the world three months early





"27 weeks exactly, but, he's healthy and that's all we can ask for." Rebekah said



The Little's are just one of 15 families who received a ball. It was part of a spur of the moment idea from a NICU nurse, who contacted the Erie SeaWolves baseball team. A simple idea, which turned out to be a real knock out of the park.





"It was really an amazing experience to see the fathers looking at the baseball and seeing the little tiny footprints." said NICU nurse, Shawn Czerwinski