Two separate car accidents on Erie's east side kept police busy.

The first happened in the 300 block of East 6th Street where a red Jeep traveling west veered off the road and hit a utility pole.

The pole snapped in half and damaged the front end of the Jeep.

An ambulance was called back to the scene to check out a child who was riding in the vehicle at the time.

Not far away from the crash, a two-car collision slowed traffic on Parade Street near East 10th.