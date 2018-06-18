News
Police Respond to Two Crashes in East Erie
The first happened in the 300 block of East 6th Street where a red Jeep traveling west veered off the road and hit a utility pole.
Two separate car accidents on Erie's east side kept police busy.
The pole snapped in half and damaged the front end of the Jeep.
An ambulance was called back to the scene to check out a child who was riding in the vehicle at the time.
Not far away from the crash, a two-car collision slowed traffic on Parade Street near East 10th.
Both cars were damaged. The front of the red car took a hard hit.