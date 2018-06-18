Erie tied the record temperature Sunday for June 17 after hitting 90 degrees.

For Father's Day, families found ways to enjoy the heat.

At Presque Isle State Park, we saw big crowds enjoying the sun, sand and the water.

Park rangers said they had no incidents, but Beach 6 and Barracks Beach were especially busy.

There were lifeguards on all beaches except 7 and 8, which are closed for construction of a new handicap ramp and driveways.

Waldameer Park and Water World was also busy with families splashing in the pools and enjoying the latest water slides and attractions.