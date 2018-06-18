Work at the Erie Insurance construction site is taking another step forward this week.

East 6th Street from Holland to French Streets is expected to be closed to traffic starting at 5 a.m. Monday because of work involving a large construction crane.

Erie Insurance is preparing to install two pedestrian bridges. One will stretch across East 6th from the new, $135 million office complex to the current headquarters building. The other will link the new office building to the Erie Insurance Technical Learning Center.

That stretch of East 6th is expected to stay closed through July 6.