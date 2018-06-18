A federal judge has again rejected the claims of a Poughkeepsie, New York man who claims he married Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and is entitled to take possession of her remains.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose upheld her previous ruling late last week, according to Erie Times-News reporter Ed Palatella.

She said the federal prison determined Mark Marvin was not the common law husband of Diehl-Armstrong, and he failed to prove otherwise.

Marvin claims he corresponded with Diehl-Armstrong in prison, and they were married as "quakers" when she referred to him as "friend."

He wanted to take her remains from a cemetery near the federal women's prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where she died, to a Quaker cemetery in Cornwall, New York.