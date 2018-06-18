A former Presque Isle lifeguard, championship diver and Olympic coach returned to the state park to share some wisdom and sign copies of his book.

Hobie Billingsley, 91, met Sunday morning with the current crew of lifeguards at Presque Isle.

He has quite a story to tell. He won the Pennsylvania state diving championship and AAU senior national diving championship as a senior at Strong Vincent in 1944.

At Ohio State, he won the Big 10 NCAA springboard championship in 1945, then was drafted to serve in the Army Air Corps and stationed in the Pacific Theatre.

Billingsley went on to be head diving coach for Indiana University, earning 115 titles and coaching countless collegiate athletes to victory.

He returned to Erie promoting his book "Challenge: How to Succeed Beyond your Dreams." He told the young lifeguards they are already on the way.

"Every time I come here, I always come to the peninsula first because it's a paradise," said Billingsley. "You saw all those lifeguards. I was telling them that what they were doing out here was important. I told them that it's going to be something they'll never forget in their lives. You know why, you're trying to save lives. I said you're making one good move right now, that you're trying to help other people. Keep up that attitude. If you help other people, you're going to be very rich."