Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Crawford County.

It happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of Buells Corners Road and Fink Road, in Rome Township.

According to police, the crash occurred when a 78-year-old Spartansburg woman tried to turn her SUV left on to Fink Road.

She reportedly turned in front of an ATV, causing the driver to hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

The 32-year-old Centerville man driving the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say the woman was uninjured in the crash.

No word on if any charges will be filed in this case.