Erie Arts and Culture released the lineup for the 2018 Erie Blues and Jazz Festival during a news conference Monday morning.

The festival attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year. It features musicians, including regional favorites to international superstars.

Organizers this year hope to expand the use of Frontier Park and include a variety of art.

It will also feature a food truck alley for the entire weekend.

This year, Lake Erie Cyclefest will be held in conjunction with the Blues and Jazz Festival.

Friday, August 3

3-8 p.m.: Squonk Opera Performances and workshops

8:30 p.m.: Movies at LEAF presents The Lion King

Saturday, August 4

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Squonk Opera Performances

2 p.m.: Bootleggers Bible Club*

4 p.m.: Mac Arnold & Plate Full O' Blues*

5:30, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.: Bridgman | Packer Dance Truck

6 p.m.: Sidi Touré*

Sunday, August 5

12 p.m.: David VanAmburg and Friends*

2 p.m. One World Tribe*

4 p.m.: Ernie Krivda Quartet*

6 p.m.: The Steve Turre Quartet*

8 p.m.: The Jazz Passengers*