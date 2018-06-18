Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their opening statements Monday morning in the murder trial of Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago.

Both are charged with the shooting death of David Tate on June 29, 2017 at a home on East 20 Street.

Tate's friend Rashad Jones was wounded in the incident.

In his opening statements, prosecutor Robert Marion said the defendants hatched a robbery plot to get drugs and money. He argued when you try to rob someone and you die, that is murder.

Marion said Jones will testify about what happened, and prosecutors will use firearms evidence, DNA and cell phone records to prove their case.

Santiago's lawyer said his client never fired a gun, and prosecutors cannot prove she is involved.

Reynold's lawyer said the prosecutors only have theories, not solid evidence.

A third defendant may testify for the prosecution during the trial.