News
Former Governor Ed Rendell Announces Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis
The announcement was made Monday at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
Monday, June 18th 2018, 12:13 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 12:13 pm EDT
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell has announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three-and-a-half years ago.
The announcement was made Monday at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
Rendell said he shared his diagnosis to encourage people who suspect they have symptoms to see a doctor, so they can get diagnosed and treated early.
He said treatment and medication has stopped the progression of symptoms.
The Democrat served two-terms as Pennsylvania governor from 2003 through 2010.