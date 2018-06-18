Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell has announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three-and-a-half years ago.

The announcement was made Monday at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Rendell said he shared his diagnosis to encourage people who suspect they have symptoms to see a doctor, so they can get diagnosed and treated early.

He said treatment and medication has stopped the progression of symptoms.

The Democrat served two-terms as Pennsylvania governor from 2003 through 2010.

 

 

 