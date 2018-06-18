The suspended Erie Police Officer charged in a fatal crash has been found guilty of all charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

The jury reached the decision Monday afternoon after two hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Cheryl Frey’s blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal level when she caused the crash that killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze in February 2017.

In his opening statements, Frey’s lawyer Andrew Sisinni called the investigation subjective and said Pennsylvania State Police targeted Frey as the cause of the crash because she is a police officer.

“She had a target on her back and had a laser scope focused in,” said Sisinni. “Some of the evidence was completely ignored.”

Frey took the stand Friday where she testified that she has no memory of the crash.

During the trial, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner played surveillance video that was taken the St. Francis Ushers Club and the Valley Inn, which captured Frey consuming 13 drinks over a five-hour span before the crash.

Frey testified her ex-boyfriend would not let her drive home if they had been drinking.

“I’m a city of Erie Police Officer,” said Frey. “I don’t drink and drive. I pull people over for that.”

In the video, prosecutors said you can see Frey’s ex-boyfriend hand her keys.

Frey agreed with Lightner she had been driving on the night of the crash.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, State Police said Frey was driving 57 miles per hour when she crossed the centerline and crashed into Schulze on Route 99 in McKean Township.

Frey has been an Erie Police Officer since 2008 and was off-duty at the time of the crash. She has been suspended without pay ever since she was charged.