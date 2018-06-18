News
Murder Trial Begins at Erie County Courthouse
Testimony Opens in Erie murder trial, two defendants charged with fatal shooting.
Monday, June 18th 2018
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 4:40 pm EDT
Testimony began today in the murder trial of two defendants charged with the fatal shooting of David Tate in June 2017.
Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago are charged with first degree murder.
Police say robbery was the motive.
A second man, Rashaad Jones was shot six times, but survived.
And he provided key testimony today.
On the witness stand, he pointed at Reynolds and said he was the man who shot him.
And he said Santiago, who he knew for awhile, "set him up."
He did not see who shot Tate.
A third defendant may testify during the trial.
While a fourth defendant will be tried separately.