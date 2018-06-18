Testimony began today in the murder trial of two defendants charged with the fatal shooting of David Tate in June 2017.

Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago are charged with first degree murder.

Police say robbery was the motive.

A second man, Rashaad Jones was shot six times, but survived.

And he provided key testimony today.

On the witness stand, he pointed at Reynolds and said he was the man who shot him.

And he said Santiago, who he knew for awhile, "set him up."

He did not see who shot Tate.

A third defendant may testify during the trial.