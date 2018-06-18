News
Man Shot in Leg in East Erie
It happened on East 23rd Street between French and Holland Streets around 4:15 p.m.
Monday, June 18th 2018, 6:17 pm EDT
Monday, June 18th 2018, 6:17 pm EDT
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Erie's east side Monday afternoon.
The victim was shot in the leg, according to Erie Police.
He was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment and is expected to be okay.
Police said there are no suspects.