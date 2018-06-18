Three men are heading to trial on charges after investigators said they stole at least $145,366 in ATVs, four-wheelers, dirt bikes and lawn mowers in Erie and Crawford Counties last year.

A district judge ordered Burt Williams, 43; Alexander Corder, 40; and Michael Allen, 53, to be held for trial on charges for the theft and illegal sale of the equipment from 12 dealerships.

Two other defendants - Everett Crowley, 52, and Jeffrey Edmond, 31 - remain at large.

Prosecutors said they learned Williams was the ringleader who directed two defendants to steal the items. Williams worked with the two other defendants to find buyers and sometimes too the stolen items to customers in the Atlanta area, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Williams paid at least two of the defendants in crack cocaine, fueling their addictions to illegal drugs, according to investigators.

Williams enlisted Crowley and Corder to steal the off-road vehicles, according to the Attorney General's Office. Crowley and Corder got into the dealerships at night by cutting the fence around the business or driving through it, investigators said.