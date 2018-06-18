Two Erie County recycling drop-off sites have been temporarily closed as the county negotiates with waste haulers.

Waste Management has stopped collections at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion and Elgin Beaver Dam Fire Department in Elgin because of a contract dispute over fees for contamination.

The county has found another hauler to clear the accumulated trash and recyclables. It is working to secure a new vendor for the two drop-off sites. The sites will reopen after a new waste hauler is hired.

Residents can still bring accepted recyclables to the Waste Management recycling drop-off site at 851 E. Robison Road, across from Lakeview Landfill, Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. Raccoon Refuse is also offering curbside recycling to some of its trash customers.

For more information, you can contact: