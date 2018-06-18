Erie County Files Civil Lawsuit Against Prescription Opioid Manufacturers, Distributors
Erie County has filed a civil lawsuit against prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors for unfairly, deceptively and fraudulently marketing and distributing opioids within the county, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced Monday.
The complaint has been filed in the civil division of the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.
It names the following opioid manufacturers and distributors as defendants:
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Purdue Pharma Inc.
- Purdue Frederick Co. Inc.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Endo Health Solutions Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Ortho-McNeil Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/K/A Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc. N/K/A Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
- Mallinckrodt PLC
- Mallinckrodt LLC
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- McKesson Corp.
- AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp.
“I have said it numerous times before, but the fact that we lose someone to a heroin overdose in Erie County every seven days does not change,” said Dahlkemper in a news release provided to Erie News Now. “What has to change is how opioids are marketed and distributed. We have found evidence that these companies knowingly and deceptively marketed opioids and enabled the overprescribing and excess availability of these drugs for unintended and extended uses, creating the unprecedented crisis we have now. They must be held accountable and help us remedy what we can to help prevent future deaths.”
Read the full lawsuit