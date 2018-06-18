The Erie County Health Department addressed concerns over increased fees on temporary licenses for food vendors Monday at the Blasco Library.

The Health Department increased the fee from $35 to $80 in April. Officials said, the increase covers the cost of the time it takes inspectors to check vendors at events. They hope more vendors will get annual licenses, which would decrease the department's workload.

These changes; however, increased the workload for fair coordinators, who are mostly volunteers.

Gary Cunningham, vendor coordinator for the Cherry Festival, said it's too much.

"It's being put on us to do all the paperwork - and for us out in North East, we're volunteers and most of us have 40-hour-a-week jobs - on top of drill nights, answering rescue calls and time for family," Cunningham said.

The coordinators have to fill out paperwork saying what vendors will be operating at their event, what food they plan on serving, how they plan to store the food and how they plan on preparing it. They have to fill out applications for each vendor and collect the licensing fee from them.

Karen Tobin, The Erie County Health Department's Environmental Director, said it is necessary to prevent a lack of inspectors.

"Before, we used to have the coordinators submit applications to us," said Tobin. "But we often received them late or on the day of the event without any advanced notice, and we weren't able to prepare the right amount of staff or have the right amount of licenses ready to be able to inspect all of the vendors."