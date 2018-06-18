According to a police report, dispatchers were called to check on a male lying unconscious in the roadway around 7:30 p.m., Monday, on Lakeview St, Jamestown, Pa. The male has been identified as Derrick Mausser, 24. Police say, a vehicle was also found in a swamp just down the road from where Mausser was found. Police believe Mausser was driving that vehicle. Meadville State Police are investigating the case.