Hines Ward Visits with Families at St. Vincent Hospital
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 12:12 am EDT by
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 12:12 am EDT
Hines Ward, Former Steelers Wide Receiver, made a stop at St. Vincent Hospital.
During his visit, Monday, Ward visited with families in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit.
He held babies, signed autographs and took pictures with patients and staff members.
Overall, Hines met with just over 70 VIP fans.
Ward won MVP honors for the Steelers in super bowl XL.