Food Truck Row Pilot Program Kicks Off
Monday, June 18th 2018, 6:48 pm EDT
Food truck row kicked off Monday in Perry Square.
Many people took advantage of the City of Erie's new pilot program.
It runs all this week. 10 to 15 food truck vendors will line State Street and Perry Square from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The food trucks are also encouraged to bring seating, so customers can sit down in the park and enjoy the various food options.
There will also be music during the lunch hour with a Mid-day Dance Break Thursday only.