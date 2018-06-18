Fire investigators said a smokey house fire in Erie started Sunday when a hot charcoal grill got out of control.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the attic of the Buffalo Road home from miles away.

Chief fire inspector John Widomski said the homeowner Maurice Stamps had been barbecuing in his backyard, but his hot charcoal grill was too close to a wooden fence.

Stamps left the house without cooling down the coals.

First, the fence caught fire then damage spread upward and to the outside of the barbershop next door owned by Antonio Barnes.

"It was an old gas grill that they converted into a charcoal grill," said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department. "It started the fence and the back porch on fire. The fire never really entered the first or second floor. It extended up the outside of the house and entered though the eaves into the attic."

About ten fires per year in the City of Erie are started by careless grilling.