It's a guilty plea to report for an Erie man charged for pouring scalding water on a mentally disabled man he cared for, while working as an aide.

Akeem Nixon, 26, plead guilty to charges of neglect of a caregiver, and aggravated assault.

It's in connection to an incident that happened at Lakeshore Community Services in Erie last June.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was hospitalized for 17 days after suffering second-degree burns on more than 20 percent of his body.

At the time, Nixon worked as a direct support aide, at the residential home for the intellectually disabled.