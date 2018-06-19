A state police fire Marshall has ruled the cause of last week's fire that gutted a Warren business was accidental or undetermined.

Warren Fire Chief Sam Pascuzzi confirmed the ruling.

The blaze destroyed the 43 year old Warren Tire Center on Pennsylvania Avenue, East.

But no one was hurt.

Fighting the fire was difficult because of 2200 gallons of waste oil in tanks that ruptured plus 3,000 tires stored in an adjacent warehouse.

All the debris made finding a cause difficult.

But authorities found no evidence of arson.