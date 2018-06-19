A big change to the juvenile probation program in Erie county, those probation officers are now allowed to carry guns.

It's something that has been discussed for decades, the question of whether or not to allow juvenile probation officers to carry guns. However, that decision has finally been made



The juvenile probation officers have already started the process of becoming armed, with about half of them already completing their training and are carrying.

Erie News Now sat down with Chief Juvenile Probation Officer, Bob Blakley who says that the department will be rolling this out this in waves.

The first wave of officers has already gone through extensive training and has their guns, the next wave will be starting in the coming weeks.

We asked whether or not the recent spike of local young people involved in violent crimes had anything to do with the change.

Keyon Lucas is charged with the January 23rd shooting death of Lavell Beason. Hunter Reeser is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother with a 22-caliber rifle, on August 23, 2016. Derrys Sanders Jr. Is serving a sentence of 35 years to life, for shooting and killing another teen as he tried to rob him of his bicycle, in July of 2015. All of them are among Erie's youngest murder suspects, just 14 years old at the time of their alleged crimes.

However, chief Blakely says that these crimes didn’t have any effect on the decision to carry guns, but rather a change in the community as a whole.

“Sometimes the people we worry about isn’t always the juvenile on probation but rather the community, the people on the street and relatives, Said Chief Blakley.

“often times we walk into situations that could be problematic,” Blakley added.