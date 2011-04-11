Jamison Hixenbaugh joined the news team in November 2009. Before then, he started out as a producer.
Jamison graduated from Edinboro University with degree in Speech Communications. While at Edinboro, Jamison was an anchor for ETV, the University's television station. He is also the co-creator and DJ of the radio show "Rock & Talk at 10 O' Clock."
