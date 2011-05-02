Contact Us - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Contact Us

Lilly Broadcasting
Erie News Now, WICU, WSEE, CW, MeTV
3514 State Street | Erie, PA 16508
814-454-5201

FCC Online Public Files: WICU | WSEE
Want assistance with the FCC filing? Email Pam Forsyth or call 814-454-5201 ext. 822.

Send a technical complaintnews suggestion or general feedback.

Get a copy of a show or segment:
Contact News Tracks (866-571-4553)

Email the Newsroom news@erienewsnow.com
   
Main Switchboard Newsroom Press 6 when prompted
814-454-5201 Programming
Engineering ext. 833
   
Executive Vice President John Christianson ext. 884
General Manager Pam Forsyth ext. 822
   
News News Director Tim Mello ext. 820
Fax 814-454-3753 Assignment Editor Adam Snow ext. 832
    News Producers Doug Rogers ext. 239
    Emma Knavel ext. 803
    Brianna Carle ext. 810
   
Anchors and Reporters Amanda Post ext. 811 Mike Ruzzi ext. 851
Kara Coleman ext. 853 Mark Soliday ext. 807
Eva Mastromatteo ext. 849 Lisa Adams ext. 848
Paul Wagner ext. 812 John Last ext. 842
Emily Matson ext. 292 Jamison Hixenbaugh ext. 855
Matt Knoedler ext. 818 Chris Carroll ext. 814
Sierra Tufts ext. 281 Brittany Lauffer ext. 841
Sarah Minkewicz ext. 809 Andrew Hyman
   
OneCaribbean TV (OCTV) Lilia Brekke ext. 240
   
Weather John Stehlin David Wolter
ext. 839 Reed McDonough
    
Sports Gary Drapcho ext. 813 John Lydic
   
Sales and Marketing Matt Filippi ext. 828 Terry Olsen ext. 824
Fax 814-454-5541 Loretto Bellicini ext. 232 Kevin Buzard ext. 297
Paula Randolph ext. 825 Maria Spagnola ext. 816
JT Sanders ext. 819 Alexis Bevevino ext. 836
   
Engineering Jack Vahey ext. 833 Mike Kobylka ext. 837
   
I.T. Chris Hawes
   
Business Office Dolly Smith ext. 823 Amy Jewell ext. 844
Lori Frauenknecht ext. 808 Amy Porterfield ext. 264
Kelly Woodworth ext. 829
   
Traffic traffic@wicu12.com
   
Creative Services/Promotions   Shane Craig ext. 229 Rick Bonniger ext. 271
    Matt Milano ext. 303 Cody Parmarter ext. 289
    Alex Strasser
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
