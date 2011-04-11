Amanda Post

I am a lifelong resident of northwest PA, growing up in Union City.

Immediately following high school graduation, I was selected to join Re-Creation, a company that produces a lively music and dance show for VA Medical Centers. I spent two years traveling the nation, visiting with and entertaining our nation's veterans throughout 48 states.

When my tour wrapped up, I attended Susquehanna University and Edinboro University, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education.

For the next ten years, I was an educator in the Union City Area School District, teaching kindergarten, third grade, and sixth grade English. I really enjoyed teaching, and loved working with the students, their parents, and the staff at UCASD.

I joined the news team in the summer of 2001 as the weeknight news anchor.

I enjoy making many personal appearances at local fundraisers, charity events, and educational forums.

My favorite hobby is singing. You may have seen me perform at the start of many big sporting events, singing our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

I currently live in my hometown of Union City with my son Wyatt. You can catch me at work every weeknight on Erie News Now at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. Coverage You Can Count On!