John Last - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

John Last

I began my broadcasting career in my hometown of Franklin where I served as the News Director at WFRA radio.  I also worked for a short time at WKQW in Oil City. I was a political science major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and never believed I would be in the news business, especially television news.  But, here I am, decades later, still putting a tie on in the morning and covering stories.  We're always facing a deadline in the news business and time has gone very fast.  I enjoy what I do.

I live in Erie with my wife Julie. My two kids are all grown-up, but I still have a fondness for FIRST Robotics and Penn State.

I enjoy running and have completed 17 marathons.  I am a legacy member of the LVM21 Club.  Our goal is to run the Las Vegas Marathon/Half Marathon for 21 consecutive years.  10 down and 11 to go!

Contact John at jlast@wicu12.com

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com