I began my broadcasting career in my hometown of Franklin where I served as the News Director at WFRA radio. I also worked for a short time at WKQW in Oil City. I was a political science major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and never believed I would be in the news business, especially television news. But, here I am, decades later, still putting a tie on in the morning and covering stories. We're always facing a deadline in the news business and time has gone very fast. I enjoy what I do.

I live in Erie with my wife Julie. My two kids are all grown-up, but I still have a fondness for FIRST Robotics and Penn State.

I enjoy running and have completed 17 marathons. I am a legacy member of the LVM21 Club. Our goal is to run the Las Vegas Marathon/Half Marathon for 21 consecutive years. 10 down and 11 to go!

Contact John at jlast@wicu12.com