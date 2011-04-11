Mike Ruzzi

When you are doing what you like, time certainly flies by. It's hard to believe I started at WICU 12 back in 1984 and worked with Bill Knupp, Frank Rizzone and Hyle Richmond. My desk was next to Hyle's and he shared many sports stories with me. He was a Gannon basketball season ticket holder for decades and he would always start out the conversation with, "hey Daddio, I got something for you"

I grew up in Pittsburgh, following the Pens, Pirates, Steelers and Pitt. Going to game five of the 1971 World Series (Orioles vs Pirates) with my Dad, still ranks as the greatest sports day I ever had. My Mom made subs and the Pirates shut-out the Orioles. It was a perfect sports day.

Working in television has given me the opportunity to give back, rather than receive. Being part of the CMN Telethon, Erie City Special Olympics and the Barber National Institute's annual All-Star baseball game has been extremely rewarding.

If you have any story ideas, questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at mruzzi@wicu12.com.