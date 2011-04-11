Paul Wagner

I've been at WICU 12 a long time, since 1979.

Although I wasn't born in Erie, I grew up not too far away, in Olean, New York and attended Syracuse University.

Over the years, I've covered every type of story from big criminal trials and elections to special reports on gas well drilling and organ transplants.

Some of my most memorable stories include reporting on Mayor Lou Tullio's trip to China, the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia and the Toronto visit of Pope John Paul II.

Over the years, I've received several awards. Twice I was given the Mercyhurst College Golden Microphone Award as Erie's best television reporter.

My job is very important to me. But I have a lot of other interests including travel, hiking, golf, and cross country skiing. And I've helped quite a few charities over the years.

My wife Laurie and I live in Millcreek.

