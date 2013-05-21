8 Great Tuesdays Schedule - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

8 Great Tuesdays Schedule

Posted: Updated:

July 11
Satisfaction- The International Rolling Stones Show
Opening: Ralph Chamberlain Jr. Band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jda_onOXYk

July 18
Killer Queen- The Premier Tribute to Queen
Opening: Radio Age

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYErb_Qkbbw

July 25
The Common Heart
Opening: The Groove

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ybh0vXl1nZU

August 1
One World Tribe
Opening: The Sun King Warriors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzExWmF5nHg

August 8
Stephanie Quayle
Opening: Next of Kin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZdJyBQyIM

August 15
The Earthquakers
Opening: Bill Wharton The Sauce Boss

http://www.soundclick.com/bands/default.cfm?bandID=646163

August 22
Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers- 25th Anniversary Party
Opening: Miller and the Other Sinners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7HW3Y06tAw

August 29
Eric Brewer’s Back to School Bash
Opening: Six Year Stretch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2DfZ5Zh-wQ

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com