2017 Holiday Program Schedule - WICU, WSEE, CW and MeTV - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2017 Holiday Program Schedule - WICU, WSEE, CW and MeTV

Posted: Updated:

JUMP to a network:  MeTV   WICU   WSEE   CW

MeTV
November 12th
1:00-1:30pmThe facts of life: “The Christmas Show”
1:30-2pm: The Facts of Life: “Christmas in the Big House”
2:00-2:30pm: Mama’s Family: “Santa Mama”
2:30-3:00pm: Mama’s Family: “Mama Gets Goosed”
3:00-3:30pm: The Lucy Show: “Together for Christmas”
3:30-4:00pm: The Lucy Show: “Lucy the Choirmaster”

November 19th
1:00-1:30pm: The Facts of Life: “Christmas Baby”
1:30-2:00pm: The Facts of Life: Post- Christmas Card”
2:00-2:30pm: Saved by the bell: “ A Thanksgiving Story”
2:30-3:00pm: Mama’s Family: “An Ill Wind”
3:00-3:30pm: Happy Days: “The First Thanksgiving”
3:30-4:00pm Cheers: “III- Gotten Gaines”

November 26th
1:00-1:30pm: Petticoat Junction: “The Santa Claus Special”
1:30-2:00pm: The Beverly Hillbillies: “Christmas in Hootervillie”
2:00-2:30pm: The Honeymooners: “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
2:30-3:00pm: The Odd Couple: “ Scrooge Gets an Oscar”
3:00-4:00pm: Dr.Quinn, Medicine Woman: “Mike’s Dream: A Christmas Tale”

WSEE (CBS)

Thursday, November 23:
CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade
9:00am – 12:00pm

Friday, November  24:
Frosty the Snowman  8:00pm – 8:30pm
Frosty Returns  8:30pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, November 25
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire  8:00pm-8:30pm
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe     8:30-9:00pm
The Story of Santa Claus  9:00pm – 10:00pm

Tuesday, November 28:
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 8:00pm – 9:00pm
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show  10:00pm – 11:00pm

Wednesday, November 29:
Bruno Mars-Live at the Apollo 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Sunday, December 3:
The Best of The Carol Burnett Show 8:00pm –10:00pm

Saturday, December 9:
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer  8:00pm – 9:00pm
Frosty the Snowman  9:00pm – 9:30pm
Frosty Returns  9:30pm – 10:00pm

Friday, December 22:
I Love Lucy Christmas Special   8:00pm – 9:00pm
 The Dick Van Dyke Show 9:00pm – 10:00pm

Wednesday, December 27:
 A Home For The Holidays
8:00pm-9:00pm


WICU (NBC)

* Wednesday, November 22:
•    A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (R)
       9:00pm – 11:00pm

* Thursday, November 23:
-    Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
       9:00am – 12:00pm
-    The National Dog Show Presented by Purina
      12:00pm – 2:00pm
-    Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (R) 
      2:00pm – 5:00pm

* Friday November 24:
-    How the Grinch Stole Christmas (R) 
-    8:00pm – 8:30pm
-    Dream Works Trolls
-    8:30pm-9:00pm

* Saturday, November 25:
-    The National Dog Show Presented by Purina(R)
      9:00pm – 11:00pm

* Monday, November 27:
-    A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special
      10:00pm – 11:00pm

* Wednesday, November 29
-    85th Christmas In Rockefeller 
     8:00pm – 9:00pm

* Monday, December 4:
-    The Wall - $400
     10:00pm – 11:00pm
* Wednesday, December 6:
-     A Very Pentatonix Christmas(R)
    8:00pm – 9:00pm
-    SNL Christmas Special(R) 
    9:00pm – 11:00pm

* Tuesday, December 12:
-    Gwen Stefani Holiday Special 
    9:00pm-10:00pm

* Sunday, December 24:
-    Dream Works Trolls(R) 
      7:00pm-7:30pm
-    How Murry Saved Christmas(R) 
       7:30pm-8:00pm
-    Movie: It’s A Wonderful Life(R) 
        8:00pm-11:00pm
-    Christmas Eve Mass $100 (break going in)
         11:30pm-1:00am

* Monday, December 25:
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas(R) 
      8:00pm – 8:30pm
 - How The Grinch Stole Christmas(Original)
    8:30pm – 11:00pm

* Monday, January 1:
 - 129th Annual Tournament Of Roses Parade 
      11:00am – 11:30am
 - 129th Annual Tournament Of Roses Parade 
        11:30am – 1:00pm


CW

Friday, December 1st
8-9p: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer 
9-10p: Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic

Tuesday, December 12th 
8-9p: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 
9-10p: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Friday, December 15th
8-10p: The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Monday, December 18th
8-9p: Popstar’s Best 0f 2017
9-10p: The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honors 2017

Tuesday, December 19th
8-10p: Movie: Big Game

Wednesday, December 20th
8-9p: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer(R)
9-10p: The top greatest Christmas Movies Of All Time (R) 

Friday, December 22nd 
8-9p: Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic (R) 
9-10p: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (R) 

Monday, December 25th 
8-9:30p: Iheart-Radio Jingle Ball 2017 (R) 
9:30-10p: Whose Line Is It Anyway (R) 

Thursday, December 28th
8-10p: iHeart-Radio Music Festival Night 1 (R) 

Friday, December 29th 
8-10p: iHEART-Radio Music Festival Night 2 (R)

