2017 Holiday Program Schedule - WICU, WSEE, CW and MeTV

JUMP to a network: MeTV WICU WSEE CW

MeTV

November 12th

1:00-1:30pmThe facts of life: “The Christmas Show”

1:30-2pm: The Facts of Life: “Christmas in the Big House”

2:00-2:30pm: Mama’s Family: “Santa Mama”

2:30-3:00pm: Mama’s Family: “Mama Gets Goosed”

3:00-3:30pm: The Lucy Show: “Together for Christmas”

3:30-4:00pm: The Lucy Show: “Lucy the Choirmaster”



November 19th

1:00-1:30pm: The Facts of Life: “Christmas Baby”

1:30-2:00pm: The Facts of Life: Post- Christmas Card”

2:00-2:30pm: Saved by the bell: “ A Thanksgiving Story”

2:30-3:00pm: Mama’s Family: “An Ill Wind”

3:00-3:30pm: Happy Days: “The First Thanksgiving”

3:30-4:00pm Cheers: “III- Gotten Gaines”



November 26th

1:00-1:30pm: Petticoat Junction: “The Santa Claus Special”

1:30-2:00pm: The Beverly Hillbillies: “Christmas in Hootervillie”

2:00-2:30pm: The Honeymooners: “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

2:30-3:00pm: The Odd Couple: “ Scrooge Gets an Oscar”

3:00-4:00pm: Dr.Quinn, Medicine Woman: “Mike’s Dream: A Christmas Tale”

WSEE (CBS)

Thursday, November 23:

CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

9:00am – 12:00pm



Friday, November 24:

Frosty the Snowman 8:00pm – 8:30pm

Frosty Returns 8:30pm – 9:00pm



Saturday, November 25

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire 8:00pm-8:30pm

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe 8:30-9:00pm

The Story of Santa Claus 9:00pm – 10:00pm



Tuesday, November 28:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 10:00pm – 11:00pm



Wednesday, November 29:

Bruno Mars-Live at the Apollo 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Sunday, December 3:

The Best of The Carol Burnett Show 8:00pm –10:00pm



Saturday, December 9:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Frosty the Snowman 9:00pm – 9:30pm

Frosty Returns 9:30pm – 10:00pm



Friday, December 22:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special 8:00pm – 9:00pm

The Dick Van Dyke Show 9:00pm – 10:00pm



Wednesday, December 27:

A Home For The Holidays

8:00pm-9:00pm



WICU (NBC)

* Wednesday, November 22:

• A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (R)

9:00pm – 11:00pm



* Thursday, November 23:

- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9:00am – 12:00pm

- The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

12:00pm – 2:00pm

- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (R)

2:00pm – 5:00pm



* Friday November 24:

- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (R)

- 8:00pm – 8:30pm

- Dream Works Trolls

- 8:30pm-9:00pm



* Saturday, November 25:

- The National Dog Show Presented by Purina(R)

9:00pm – 11:00pm



* Monday, November 27:

- A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special

10:00pm – 11:00pm



* Wednesday, November 29

- 85th Christmas In Rockefeller

8:00pm – 9:00pm



* Monday, December 4:

- The Wall - $400

10:00pm – 11:00pm

* Wednesday, December 6:

- A Very Pentatonix Christmas(R)

8:00pm – 9:00pm

- SNL Christmas Special(R)

9:00pm – 11:00pm



* Tuesday, December 12:

- Gwen Stefani Holiday Special

9:00pm-10:00pm

* Sunday, December 24:

- Dream Works Trolls(R)

7:00pm-7:30pm

- How Murry Saved Christmas(R)

7:30pm-8:00pm

- Movie: It’s A Wonderful Life(R)

8:00pm-11:00pm

- Christmas Eve Mass $100 (break going in)

11:30pm-1:00am



* Monday, December 25:

- How The Grinch Stole Christmas(R)

8:00pm – 8:30pm

- How The Grinch Stole Christmas(Original)

8:30pm – 11:00pm



* Monday, January 1:

- 129th Annual Tournament Of Roses Parade

11:00am – 11:30am

- 129th Annual Tournament Of Roses Parade

11:30am – 1:00pm



CW

Friday, December 1st

8-9p: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

9-10p: Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic



Tuesday, December 12th

8-9p: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown

9-10p: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show



Friday, December 15th

8-10p: The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade



Monday, December 18th

8-9p: Popstar’s Best 0f 2017

9-10p: The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honors 2017



Tuesday, December 19th

8-10p: Movie: Big Game



Wednesday, December 20th

8-9p: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer(R)

9-10p: The top greatest Christmas Movies Of All Time (R)



Friday, December 22nd

8-9p: Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic (R)

9-10p: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (R)



Monday, December 25th

8-9:30p: Iheart-Radio Jingle Ball 2017 (R)

9:30-10p: Whose Line Is It Anyway (R)



Thursday, December 28th

8-10p: iHeart-Radio Music Festival Night 1 (R)



Friday, December 29th

8-10p: iHEART-Radio Music Festival Night 2 (R)