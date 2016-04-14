David Wolter

Hi y’all! Working in the South for the last 5 years has certainly introduced a few new words to my vocabulary, not to mention some unbearably hot summers, but I am excited to jump north of the Mason Dixon Line and establish my new home in Erie. I am a Virginia native, but I have made previous stops in Mississippi and Texas.

I did my undergraduate work at Roanoke College and proceeded to study meteorology at Mississippi State University. One of the coolest things I ever did as a student was participate in a two-week storm chase on the Great Plains. My group captured 5 tornadoes on our journey which extended from Texas to South Dakota. Seeing the true power of nature on display only enhanced my desire to become a meteorologist. After I received my Master’s degree in 2011, I accepted my first on-air job at WXVT in Greenville, MS. Ironically, morning anchor Kara Coleman and I began our television careers at the same station just at different times! TV is certainly a small world! Now in Mississippi I covered a lot of severe weather, while at KBMT in Beaumont, TX, I learned a lot about the tropics.

Regardless of where I was, I rarely had to forecast any winter weather; but that changes now! I am so happy to be a part of the Northwest Pennsylvania family and I look forward to meeting many of you along the way. Say hi anytime, my email is dwolter@wicu12.com. I am also on Facebook and Twitter (@DavidWolter1)

