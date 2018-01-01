Sneaky Pete's on Swanville Road made it's return two weeks ago.

The long-time local bar shut down two years ago when it became too much for the owners.

Local investors recently brought back the place, keeping it's original charm.

Sneaky Pete's is known for it's Tiffany lamps, the beautiful log fireplace, the crystals and cash register behind the bar, and of course for having a good time.

"We want to try and keep what Laura and Pete have established here, and keep their history and legacy alive as long as we can," said General Manager Darrell Knopfel.