Friday Night Feature: From Zimbabwe to Erie and Beyond

This week's Friday Night Feature was one man who's been training in classical music since he was 13 years old. He's Luke Ballantyne, and he came from Zimbabwe to Erie to further his training just 3 1/2 years ago.

Now, Ballantyne has a BA in Musical Performance, and a minor in Theatre. He is not only classically trained, but also vocally trained in opera and musical theatre.

Ballantyne, recalls memories of singing and dancing to old war songs with his grandmother as a very young boy. This is what started his love for performance.

Growing up in Zimbabwe, Ballantyne says, finding opportunities to learn an art and practice it is much harder to come by than in the States.

Spending his adolescent years at a boarding school, programs like music or theatre were not offered. This didn't stop him.

With a little perseverance, a person with a passion for art or performance will find the materials necessary to fulfill their dreams.

This Friday, Ballantyne told his story on how he was fortunate enough to further his training at Mercyhurst University.

Now, Ballantyne will be performing in the University's February musical, "A Man Of No Importance." This will be his last endeavor at Mercyhurst.

Following that, Ballantyne will be hitting the pavement and knocking on doors, striving to live out his American Dream. He will be seeking work in performance, hoping to have the opportunity to perform or possibly direct at a theatre somewhere. And naturally, he hopes to one day make his way to New York City and try his luck on Broadway...and with a voice like his, he definitely has a good shot!

You can learn more about Luke Ballantyne's story on his Facebook page, and listen to more of his rich Michael Buble style vocals by subscribing to his YouTube Channel. If you'd like to see him perform live and in person, be sure to grab tickets to his next show in February, here.