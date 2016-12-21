Thief Steals $30,000 Worth of Jewelry in Burglary

Erie police are trying to track down the thief, who stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a downtown Erie jewelry store.

And they're hoping video will help them find the suspect.

Police say it looks like the suspect really knew what he was doing. He successfully portrayed himself as a customer, but when the time was right, he stole a significant amount of jewelry.

It happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, at Ralph Miller Jewelers on 8th street in downtown Erie.

A thief stole 71 rings, including diamond rings and wedding bands, with an estimated value of $30,000, "He didn't break anything, didn't confront anyone, no one was hurt, he actually acted as if he was a customer purchasing, and was able to distract and fulfill what he wanted to do," said Erie Police Deputy Chief Greg Baney.

Erie police released surveillance video and pictures to Erie News Now, in hopes the public can help identify the man, suspected in the thefts.

And the external cameras which captured the alleged suspect, are part of a program launched two years ago by the Erie Downtown Partnership, "This behavior is just not wanted in a community, especially in a downtown," said the Erie Downtown Partnership's CEO John Buchna. "So we as an organization are saying, 'how can we better serve our members which better serve the community?' And these external cameras are just one way of doing just that," Buchna continued.

The program uses data driven research, and works with downtown businesses, to strategically place cameras at businesses throughout the area, to help make downtown Erie safer.

And police say the cameras work, "We have video, we have some still shots that are very clear as well," said Baney. "Clarity and up to date camera systems go a long way," Baney added.

Baney also says they were able to lift the suspect's fingerprints, so they're hoping that and other evidence will also help lead to his arrest.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 40 to 50's, he's 6 foot tall, and weighs about 225 pounds.

Police say he was clean cut and well dressed at the time of the theft.

If you have any information, call Erie police at 870-1152.