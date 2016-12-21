Erie Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man

Erie police are asking for your help, in tracking down a missing person.

He's Patrick Connor Jr., 35.

Erie police say he's been missing since November 26th, and could be in danger.

Detectives say he's known to frequent downtown Erie, but hasn't been seen by family and friends in over three weeks now.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he's 5 foot 8- inches tall.

If you know where Connor might be, you're asked to call 870-1191.