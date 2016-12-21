Erie Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man

Posted: Updated:
Erie police are asking for your help, in tracking down a missing person.

He's Patrick Connor Jr., 35.

Erie police say he's been missing since November 26th, and could be in danger.

Detectives say he's known to frequent downtown Erie, but hasn't been seen by family and friends in over three weeks now.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he's 5 foot 8- inches tall.

If you know where Connor might be, you're asked to call 870-1191.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
