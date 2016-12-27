Crash in Waterford Township Ties Up Traffic

A crash in Waterford Township tied up traffic for about an hour Tuesday morning at a busy intersection.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at Route 97 and 19 just north of the borough.

A van was pulling out of the Hamot Medical Park when it was hit by a SUV driving north, according to reports from the scene.

Fire crews needed to free two women who were trapped in the van. Both were taken to UPMC Hamot.

The woman who was driving the SUV refused treatment.