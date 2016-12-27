Millcreek Township to Hire Consultant in New Year for Comprehensive Plan

Millcreek Supervisors plan to hire a consultant in the new year to implement the township's comprehensive plan.

The plan is called Embrace Millcreek. About 1,000 township residents gave input on the future direction of Millcreek through a survey sent out last summer.

Millcreek Township put out a request for proposal, seeking bids from firms interested in carrying out its comprehensive plan. Supervisor John Morgan says over a dozen consultants have expressed interest.

Their sealed bids and proposals are due January 9th. After that, the township will choose a consultant.

The goal of the comprehensive plan is to set the course for Millcreek to move forward with tourism initiatives and maximize industrial and advanced manufacturing sites.