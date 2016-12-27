Deadline Nears for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Time is running out for Pennsylvania residents to apply for the property tax and rent rebate program.

People who qualify can receive a rebate of up to $650 for rent or property taxes paid in 2015.

The amount is based on income, and half of Social Security income is excluded. The income limits are $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.

Some homeowners can also qualify for supplemental rebates.

The program is open to residents 65 years or older, widows 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with disabilities.

December 31st is the last day to apply.

You can pick up an application from your local state lawmaker's office.

People who have already applied can check the status of their rebate by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov or calling 1-888-PATAXES.