State Senator-Elect Dan Laughlin Renegotiates Lease for Same Erie Office

It's now official. Republican Senator-elect Dan Laughlin will keep the 49th District Erie Senate office at Griswold Plaza with a 31 percent reduction in monthly rent.

Erie News Now first reported in early December a renegotiated lease for former Sen. Sean Wiley's office was in the works.

Senator-elect Laughlin told us Wednesday the new lease will save taxpayers $15,500 per year.

Laughlin says Wiley's office negotiated an eight-year lease, so early termination would have cost the state more than $12,000 in cancellation penalties and forfeited $40,000 in renovation expenses.

Rent will now be $2,800 per month instead of $4,000. Parking for employees is included in the rent.

Senator-elect Laughlin hopes to reopen 1314 Griswold Plaza for constituent services in early January.