State Senator-Elect Dan Laughlin Renegotiates Lease for Same Eri - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Senator-Elect Dan Laughlin Renegotiates Lease for Same Erie Office

Posted: Updated:
Dan Laughlin Dan Laughlin

It's now official. Republican Senator-elect Dan Laughlin will keep the 49th District Erie Senate office at Griswold Plaza with a 31 percent reduction in monthly rent.

Erie News Now first reported in early December a renegotiated lease for former Sen. Sean Wiley's office was in the works.

Senator-elect Laughlin told us Wednesday the new lease will save taxpayers $15,500 per year.

Laughlin says Wiley's office negotiated an eight-year lease, so early termination would have cost the state more than $12,000 in cancellation penalties and forfeited $40,000 in renovation expenses.

Rent will now be $2,800 per month instead of $4,000. Parking for employees is included in the rent.

Senator-elect Laughlin hopes to reopen 1314 Griswold Plaza for constituent services in early January.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com