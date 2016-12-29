Erie City Council to Consider Appeal of Hotel Tax Status - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council to Consider Appeal of Hotel Tax Status

Posted: Updated:

It appears Erie City Council will decide whether to appeal the ruling on the tax-exempt status of two bayfront hotels.

Council members are expected to consider a resolution during their next meeting Wednesday, January 4th.

The Erie County Tax Assessment Appeals Board decided the hotels owned by Erie Events will not have to pay property taxes earlier this month despite a challenge by the City of Erie.

The city claimed tax-exempt status for the hotels would go against state uniformity laws.

The solicitor argued it is unconstitutional for the two hotels not to pay property taxes when other hotels in the county are taxed.

Erie Events claims state law does allow profit-making entities to use land that it not taxable.

