This week, the more than 20 wineries across Lake Erie Wine Country are celebrating "Holiday Week at the Wineries."

It's a time for those in the area and even visitors to the area, to enjoy the tastes of the region. The free event requires no tickets and lasts until Saturday, December 31st. It takes place during regular hours at the wineries, which vary.

Many of the locations are offering special promotions, such as free wine tastings or discounts.

Holiday week at the wineries takes place during the week between Christmas and new years each year. All wineries are closed on new years day. For more information you can head to our website and click on the story.