Former Professor Faces Lawsuit from Child Porn Victims

A former college professor convicted on child pornography charges faces a lawsuit from the eight victims shown in the porn found on his computer.

Kirk Nesset, 59, was named in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court.

The victims are seeking statutory damages of $150,000 each.

The lawyer representing the victims says she is pursing the legal action because the victims continue to suffer from the recordings, which were posted online.

Nesset formerly worked as a creative writing and contemporary literature professor at Allegheny College until he resigned after his arrest in October 2014.