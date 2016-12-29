Former Professor Faces Lawsuit from Child Porn Victims - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Professor Faces Lawsuit from Child Porn Victims

Posted: Updated:
Kurt Nesset Kurt Nesset

A former college professor convicted on child pornography charges faces a lawsuit from the eight victims shown in the porn found on his computer.

Kirk Nesset, 59, was named in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court.

The victims are seeking statutory damages of $150,000 each.

The lawyer representing the victims says she is pursing the legal action because the victims continue to suffer from the recordings, which were posted online.

Nesset formerly worked as a creative writing and contemporary literature professor at Allegheny College until he resigned after his arrest in October 2014.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com