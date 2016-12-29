Poor Road Conditions Responsible For Accident

Wattsburg Rd was closed off for a short time after poor road conditions caused a truck to slide into another vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to an accident at the intersection of Gunnison and Wattsburg roads, just after 6:30 p.m.

Police told Erie News Now, the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling on Gunnison Rd, and was unable to stop at the intersection.

The truck slid through the intersection and hit a PT Cruiser.

The driver of the truck was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of minor injures.

The other driver left uninjured.