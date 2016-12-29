suspect In Custody: Attempted Robbery At Shell Gas Station

Police believe they have found the man who attempted to rob a gas station. Around 9:00 p.m., Thursday night, Erie police were called out to the Shell gas station on E 6th and Parade streets for an attempted robbery.

Shortly after, police arrested a man who fit the description of the suspect on E 7th St.

The owner of the gas station confirmed the man in custody appeared to be the same man who tried to rob him.

Police are still investigating the case.

No charges have been filed yet.