North East Fire Extinguished After Burning Three Buildings

Firefighters from several departments have put out a fire in North East that burned three buildings.

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at 59 West Main Street.

Crews from Crescent and Fuller Hose arrived to find three buildings on fire.

The fire reportedly started in a home that was thought to be vacant. It later collapsed.

The flames spread to a neighboring home and sewing and vacuum business Super Stitch, which were all not connected to one another.

Three people were inside one of the buildings when the fire broke out.

Fire crews are searching the rubble.

Ripley, Brookside, Harborcreek and Fairfield were called out to assist. Westfield, New York's ladder and Greenfield's tanker and ambulance also responded to the fire scene.