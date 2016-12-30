Friday Night Feature: Erie Philharmonic 'Rings in the New Year' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Night Feature: Erie Philharmonic 'Rings in the New Year' with a Big Music Score


ERIE, Pa. -

This week's Friday Night Feature was Erie's very own, Philharmonic. Executive Director, Steve Weiser joined us in an interview to talk about the progress of the beloved organization.

The Erie Philharmonic has been established for over 100 years. Weiser mentions, for an organization to continue to thrive for so long, it's necessary to keep up with the changes in technology.

Over the course of the past year or so, the Erie Philharmonic has re-staffed, re branded, and updated their online presence. Now, you can go from their website to Facebook seamlessly, and order your tickets conveniently online without a glitch.

With all these changes, the organization has attracted an abundance of new traffic to their performances. The biggest improvement they are noticing, is with these updates, a younger audience is beginning to show an interest.

Because of this, plans for 2017., and the next season will include concerts that they hope will appeal to all ages, young and old.

As for the New Year, January is the Philharmonic's biggest month for concerts. Following all of those, they plan to have a live orchestra play the music score to the great film classic, "Casablanca" in February.

And by the time March rolls along, they will be welcoming in the best living pianist, Emanuel Ax into the Warner Theater to play songs from the greatest classical composers.

To order your tickets, and learn more about the Erie Philharmonic, be sure to follow them on Facebook, and visit their new and improved website.

