Man Still Missing after Friday Fire

The North East Police Department is asking for your help finding a man, after a house fire on Friday.

They’re looking for 60 year old Timothy Green of 57 West Street. Police describe his as 5’6” and 150 pounds. He’s often seen in flannel shirts and blue jeans. He has gray hair and a goatee.

They’re looking for him after a fire destroyed a home believed to be his, at 57 Main Street in North East, Friday morning.

That home collapsed as flames spread to another home on one side, and a sewing shop on the other.

Witnesses at the scene said they believed they saw a man leaving the home shortly before the fire department arrived.

Anyone with knowledge of Timothy Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.