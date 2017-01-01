Man Still Missing after Friday Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Still Missing after Friday Fire

Timothy Green Timothy Green

The North East Police Department is asking for your help finding a man, after a house fire on Friday.

Theyre looking for 60 year old Timothy Green of 57 West Street.  Police describe his as 56 and 150 pounds.  Hes often seen in flannel shirts and blue jeans.  He has gray hair and a goatee.

Theyre looking for him after a fire destroyed a home believed to be his, at 57 Main Street in North East, Friday morning.

That home collapsed as flames spread to another home on one side, and a sewing shop on the other.

Witnesses at the scene said they believed they saw a man leaving the home shortly before the fire department arrived.

Anyone with knowledge of Timothy Greens whereabouts is asked to contact the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.

